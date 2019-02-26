Amid an ongoing investigation into the death of a DUI suspect in Charleston police custody last summer, authorities took the rare step of releasing body camera footage related to the case on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Rhodes, 58, was injured in a two-vehicle crash Aug, 12, 2018 in downtown Charleston. Rhodes — who had sustained at least eight broken ribs and a lacerated liver — was being treated in an ambulance when officers arrived at the crash site, signed him out of medical treatment and brought him to a booking facility to take a blood alcohol level test.

As the video opens, officers are standing over Rhodes.

Clad in a white t-shirt and shorts, Rhodes groaned as he lay on the ground with his hands restrained behind his back. He asked officers to remove his handcuffs.

"Sixty-year-old black male, breathing is normal," one of the officers said into his radio. "He just fell down and doesn't wanna get back up."

"I can't walk right now. I'm hot," Rhodes responds to the officers. "And tired."

An officer responded that if he got up, they could go inside into an air conditioned room. The officer then grabbed sandals from a patrol car and slipped them on Rhodes' feet before he and another officer hoisted Rhodes to his feet, the video shows.

The two officers led Rhodes into a small room where they prepared to administer the breath-based blood alcohol level test.

But the test was never completed.

Rhodes died four days later at Medical University Hospital from complications of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The newly released footage comes one day after city police officials contended that body camera footage showing Rhodes' field sobriety tests and interactions with officers on the field had been incorrectly cataloged within an internal storage system and subsequently deleted. Also included in the body camera footage provided by police showed an officer at Rhodes' bedside while at the MUSC emergency department.

"This has been a ridiculous week for DUI," the officer said, according to the video. "This guy makes three for me."

The officer continues to speak to Rhodes who appears unresponsive to his voice, according to the footage. The officer also told Rhodes that the blood-alcohol analysis was not conclusive because it ended before the analysis could be concluded, when Rhodes was taken to the hospital.

After summarizing the charges against Rhodes, the officer asks him to sign a document indicating Rhodes refused a blood and urine test, Rhodes responds: "I can't sign."

Charleston attorney Justin Bamberg, who is representing the Rhodes family in possible legal action against the city, lambasted the police department in a news conference on Tuesday, alleging that officers prioritized building a criminal case against Rhodes instead of his well being.

In response to Bamberg's allegations, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds criticized his department's handling of the matter and vowed a swift audit on the agency's body camera program.

At the crash scene, Officer Paul Kelly asked Rhodes to step out of the ambulance in order to complete field sobriety tests after officers found an open alcohol container in Rhodes' vehicle, authorities said.

Kelly, who has been placed on administrative leave, also signed a document refusing medical treatment for Rhodes, signing his own name in a space designated for "patient or guardian."

Rhodes did not sign the form.

"I am very unhappy with our performance ... and I think there’s a lot of things that need to occur so that we don’t have a similar outcome in the future," Reynolds said in an interview with The Post and Courier on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.