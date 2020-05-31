Charleston police regroup as arrests, investigations continue into damage from protest

The tone of Saturday's protest in downtown Charleston against the death of George Floyd, one of many around the country, changed quickly, police said.

"It's the anatomy of a riot," said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. "You go from a peaceful group, and then it changes."

Reynolds said the protest that began around 2 p.m. Saturday initially didn't cause any issues. "They were very strong in their opinions and their voices, and they were heard," he said.

The protest was organized by the Peoples Solidarity Society and Black Lives Matter, police said.

When it began to rain, and many protesters started leaving, a shift happened.

After that, Reynolds said, the tone changed to "harm and havoc."

Some officers were hit in the heads with bottles or rocks. No significant injuries were reported from officers, though one from another agency twisted his ankle, and four firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

"It's chaotic. You're way outnumbered," said Inspector Karen Nix, a spokeswoman for the department. She said situations like last night's protest can be intimidating for officers even after training to handle protests.

Damage was seen across downtown Charleston, with many shops and restaurants seeing broken windows and vandalism.

Backup was desperately needed, and at least six other agencies joined Charleston police to try and contain the situation.

Around 10 arrests have been made, and more are coming, Reynolds said. Charges included burglary, vandalism and breaking the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

Now, their eyes are on other protests that may crop up Sunday or in the coming week.

Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.