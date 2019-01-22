At least three people were injured during an early morning shooting Tuesday in downtown Charleston, police said.
Around 2:30 a.m., authorities received a call concerning a man with gunshot wounds in the area of America and Harris streets, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. Responders arrived on the scene and transported the man to a hospital.
But just minutes later, police said dispatch received a report of a second man, this time on East Bay Street, who had been shot. He, too, was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds after authorities responded, Francis said.
Shortly thereafter, a third report of a man injured in a shooting came from staff at Roper Hospital, authorities said. The man had been brought in to be treated. The extent of his injuries and where he was shot were not immediately known. Francis said police believe the men were shot during the same incident, although the injured men were found in separate locations.
No arrests had been announced as of late Tuesday morning, and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not clear.
Those with information may reach a Charleston Police Department detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.