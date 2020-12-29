Charleston police officer survives after Tuesday morning shooting, suspect dead

A Charleston police officer was shot and a suspect mortally wounded early Tuesday in a domestic violence case, police said.
The officer, protected by his body armor, was rushed to a hospital, examined and later released, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in an impromptu news conference near the shooting scene at the Bridgeview Village apartments on North Romney Street.
At 3:15 a.m., a resident at Bridgeview called with a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon, Reynolds said. Officers arrived and encountered "an individual with a gun."
"An exchange of gunfire occurred, during which a Charleston police officer was shot in the chest area and transported to the hospital," Reynolds said. "That officer was wearing a ballistic vest and was examined at the hospital and has been released.
"An individual who was involved in the shooting and who was associated with the initial call that we received for the domestic violence incident is deceased."
Reynolds had no further comment on the case Tuesday morning.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case.
Bridgeview Village was built in 1971 as Bayside Manor.
In 2010 and 2012, following homicides in the complex, city police barricaded the entrances to Bridgeview and created checkpoints there.
The 300-unit complex sits on the edge of the Charleston Neck Area. Its history of criminal violence dates back to the early 2000s.
Homicides were reported in 2012 and 2010, prompting the closures; a man was shot dead there in 2009; in 2008, a group of men wearing ski masks sprayed an apartment with gunfire, wounding a 3-year-old girl and several young men.
In 2006, a woman attacked a Bridgeview resident and her three toddler-age children with a bucket of a corrosive lye mixture, causing chemical burns on a 4-year-old girl’s face. The woman was sentenced in 2009.
A 26-year-old man was robbed and shot four times at the complex in 2018. The man survived.
