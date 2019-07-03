Charleston police (copy) (copy)

A Charleston police officer has resigned he admitted to fabricating traffic tickets in an effort to boost his numbers. 

Michael Baker, who had been an officer in Charleston since 2014, acknowledged to investigators that he wrote additional, unwarranted tickets to traffic violators without their knowledge, police said. He would later dismiss those tickets in court.

"The officer was artificially inflating the number of tickets written in an attempt to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area," police said. "A second traffic officer is currently under investigation for the same offense."

Pending tickets written by both officers will be dismissed, police said. 

"There’s no room in our department — none whatsoever — for this kind of misconduct," said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. "And anyone who engages in it will be caught swiftly, and removed from the force without delay."

