Charleston police officer on paid leave after being charged with domestic violence

A Charleston police officer was charged Sunday with domestic violence, deputies said.

Creighton McDermott, 31, has been charged with third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, according to jail records.

Charleston County deputies were dispatched to a West Ashley home on Sunday regarding a domestic disturbance. A deputy interviewing McDermott's fiancee noticed the woman was "very nervous," according to an incident report, and had bright blue bruises on both her arms.

His fiancee, whom The Post and Courier is not naming though her photo and name appeared on an incident report, said that on Saturday, McDermott had come home very angry and refused to speak with her. She said he packed a bag and went to stay at his mother's house around the corner and wouldn't answer her calls for the rest of the night.

On Sunday, he returned and told her the relationship was over and she needed to move out of the house. When he tried to leave with more of his belongings, she tried to block him from leaving, she said.

McDermott's fiancee told deputies her two dogs escaped from an open door as he started to leave. She asked him to help her retrieve them, but when he said no, she grabbed his keys in an attempt to get him to talk, according to the report.

She told deputies McDermott became "enraged" at this and threw her against the door, causing it to strike the wall and create a hole where the doorknob made contact. She said he grabbed her and threw her on a bench in the front foyer, and then her head was forced down to her chest, making it hard to breathe.

His fiancee told deputies she began hitting his upper back and head, pulling on his shirt so that he would let her up. She said he then ripped the keys out of her hands and also tore off her engagement ring, leaving her finger with minor injuries.

According to the report, the woman said they continued arguing until McDermott left. She also left to go find her dogs, after which McDermott stopped and gave her her cellphone, which she said must have fallen during their struggle.

The deputy interviewing McDermott's fiancee took photos of her injuries, including bruises on her arms, both old and new, scratches to her back and stomach, and a bruise on her foot she said was from McDermott pushing her into a table the night before.

When interviewed by deputies, McDermott said he had told his fiancee he wanted to break up on Saturday night before leaving the home. They had argued that night about doing the dishes and vacuuming, he said.

He said that on Sunday, when he tried to gather his belongings from the house, his fiancee locked the front glass door and tried to block him from entering the house. When he unlocked the front door and pulled it open, it slammed into the wall. He said his fiancee began screaming and hitting him on the collar bone.

McDermott told deputies that when he tried to get the keys out of her hand, she fell onto the bench in their front foyer. When he grabbed the keys, she began hitting him on his back and head, he said. According to the report, he left the house at this point to retrieve his own dog. He said he took his fiancee's phone from their sofa but handed it back to her when he passed her in the neighborhood.

A deputy photographed bruises on McDermott's arms and collar bone, as well as a scratch on his back. After reviewing the two interviews, deputies arrested him on the domestic violence charge, saying he was the primary aggressor.

He was held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $5,237 bond, but has since been released on a promise to appear on his court date. He is on paid administrative leave from the Charleston Police Department, spokesman Charles Francis said. The department would not comment further.