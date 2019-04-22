A Charleston police officer was shot in the arm when a gun was unintentionally discharged during a department training session on Monday, authorities said.
The officer was transported to Trident Medical Center for an injury that is not life threatening following the shooting at the Charleston Police Department's firearms range in Berkeley County.
Police said a number of officers were at the range on Varns Road near Moncks Corner when an officer unintentionally fired their service weapon.
An officer was struck in the right arm.
Further information about the shooting was not immediately available Monday.
Police notified the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office because the range is in their jurisdiction.
The Charleston Police Department will conduct an internal investigation "to make sure all safety protocols were in place and to ensure a similar incident doesn’t occur again," according to a news release.