A Charleston police officer has resigned following his arrest earlier this month on suspicion of DUI.
Steven Burgess, 42, submitted his resignation effective Thursday, according to the Charleston Police Department. He had been under administrative leave following his Dec. 21 arrest by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers.
Around 3 p.m. that day, 911 callers reported a Charleston Police Department vehicle driving erratically on S.C. Highway 61, police stated.
“By all accounts, it appears Burgess drove to his Dorchester County residence, parked his police unit and drove away in his personal vehicle,” police stated. “He was subsequently involved in a two-car collision on Highway 61 near the Legend Oaks subdivision.”
No injuries were reported as a result of that crash, police stated.
Burgess, an eight-year veteran of the department, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. while driving his personal vehicle.