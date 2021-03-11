Charleston police name suspect in West Ashley officer-involved shooting

One day after police apprehended a man accused of brandishing a rifle and intimidating his neighbors at a West Ashley apartment complex before opening fire on officers, authorities said they're thankful the situation was contained quickly and that the outcome could have been far worse.

Speaking on March 11 at Charleston Police Department headquarters, 180 Lockwood Drive, Chief Luther Reynolds was joined by department officials and City Councilman Kevin Shealy, who represents the portion of West Ashley where the officer-involved shooting happened the day before.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old George Grayson Sanner, Reynolds said.

Officers were called at 11:01 a.m. to Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove Apartments, 3590 Mary Ader Ave., after someone called 911 and told dispatchers an armed man was intimidating neighbors, police said.

Police arrived within minutes and members of the department's Special Operations Division, including crisis negotiators, were working to deescalate the situation when the shooting began, police said.

Sanner, who lived in the complex, was in custody by 12:25 p.m., police said.

Reynolds said as officers approached Sanner's apartment, officers heard a single gunshot nearby. Officers then set up a perimeter to protect neighbors "and attempt to deescalate the situation."

The patrol officers who first arrived radioed for more resources, including crisis negotiators, as they set up a perimeter, the chief said. The shooting happened as additional officers arrived.

Reynolds said on March 10 that many facts about the case, which is being independently investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division, are not yet known, but that it appeared Sanner fired the first shot and officers returned fire.

Sanner remains at Medical University Hospital in stable condition with injuries sustained in a gunfight with police, he said.

Reynolds described Sanner's rifle as "a very significant weapon" that could have inflicted serious injuries or death.

"This could have been a much worse situation," Shealy said. "Cypress Cove Apartments sit right at the entrance of West Ashley Park. I happened to walk through West Ashley Park to get there and there were a lot of people on the park, a lot of children and moms and dads."

The councilman praised the work of police, particularly in the way they contained the situation so it did not spill over into surrounding areas.

"It could have been a much worse situation. Just two, three blocks away is the largest high school in the city of Charleston as well," he said, referring to West Ashley High School.

Police did not release the name of the officer who returned fire, but Reynolds said he is a 35-year-old senior police officer who's been with the department for eight years and is assigned to the Central Investigative Division's Special Victims Unit.

The chief also said it's important for the public to have faith in SLED's independent investigative process and in 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson's critical incident plan, which also runs free of police control.

Meanwhile, police will conduct an administrative review aimed at assessing their training, policies, equipment and supervision, among other areas, in an effort to learn lessons from the most recent officer-involved shooting, which was the third in about two months, Reynolds said.

"We know, no matter what we do, we could always do it a little bit better," he said. "We can always learn."

Sanner's arrest record, obtained through SLED, shows a handful of prior arrests dating to 2016.

He was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in May 2016 in Summerville, records show. A 2016 drug charge in Clemson was dismissed but the following year he was arrested by probation officers in Pickens County and convicted of a drug violation.

Sanner had his first encounter with Charleston police on Feb. 22, according to an incident report.

Officers were called at 8:14 p.m. that day to MOD Pizza, 1812 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., for a report of a person brandishing a gun inside the restaurant, the report said.

The officers did not notice anyone in a state of panic and did not immediately see anyone with a gun, the report said.

A restaurant employee told officers that a man had walked inside and started trying to fight staff and that the man left about 30 seconds before officers arrived, the report said.

Police found Sanner nearby "in an apparent intoxicated state," the report said.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon and brandishing a deadly weapon, jail records show.

That case is pending.