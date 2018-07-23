Charleston police say a man was killed early Monday in the area of Odessa Street and Austin Avenue.
Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. in that area.
Police found the man's body upon arrival. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The man has not been identified, and no additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information can call a detective at 843-743-7200.
This is a developing story.