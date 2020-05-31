Charleston Police making arrests in Marion Square as of 4:30 p.m.

Arrests have started in Marion Square by Charleston Police after a group of about 100 people failed to disperse.
Several were seen in handcuffs being walked away.
Projectiles were fired by police toward people in the crowd believed to be non-lethal devices.
“We’re all scared ... we are living in fear,” one protester kneeling in front of the line of police said before being arrested.
Groups moments ago ran away from police but have since stopped and are standing nearby around the square.
Police have put on gas masks. They have assembled in a defensive line in the middle of the square, with both sides facing the other.
An armored vehicle is present in the square.
Charleston County Sheriff's officials are present too, as are Mount Pleasant Police and Berkeley County Sheriff officers.
Before officers began moving to disperse the crowd, they gave warnings by means of bullhorns.
Marion Square is next to King Street where a large amount of the broken windows and other vandalism occurred Saturday.
The activity comes after police began giving crowds of those assembled disperse or be arrested orders beginning Sunday afternoon, with gatherings broken up so far in Marion Square and earlier on one ramp to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.
In both locations, officers gave those gathered a warning period of a few moments before those involved opted to head on.
“I feel like I had to stand up for what I believe in. I had to stand up for my blackness,” said Kaitlyn Hunter, 24 in Marion Square.
Sunday’s protest wasn’t widely publicized on social media before the event, she said, to prevent potential police intervention.
During the afternoon, more and more people joined the protesters as they walked down Meeting Street toward Marion Square until there were more than 100 gathered. A drum beat punctuated the marchers’ chants of “black lives matter” and “no justice no peace.”
Marion Square became a gathering point after the pedestrian walkway on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and one ramp onto the bridge from East Bay Street in Charleston was closed ahead of a protester march as of 3 p.m.
A City of Charleston officer used a bullhorn to tell a group of about 50 people they are part of an unlawful gathering and were given the order to disperse.
The crowd broke up, shouting “I can’t breathe.”
“We can’t protest peacefully, and we can’t protest violently,” said Austin Bennett, 27, who participated in Saturday’s afternoon protest.
He said he felt frustrated that police showed up to Sunday’s event at the Ravenel Bridge before it even started.
“People that look exactly like us get killed and murdered over and over and over, and we’re not supposed to get angry about it?" he said, "We’re supposed to just sit at home?"
Catherine Moser, 14, was there as well. She participated in Saturday’s protests but said she wasn’t part of the rioting that took place later in the evening. Today, she keeps baking soda in her backpack and swimming goggles around her neck in case tear gas is deployed.
“Since I’m white, I feel like I should be using my privilege to help people,” Moser said.
She and the others gathered weren’t planning on blocking traffic on the bridge.
“We just came to cross in the pedestrian walkway with our signs, she said.
One family sits on the curb holding neon green pieces of poster board with “no justice, no peace” and “stop killing our people” written on them.
My-Asia Johnson, who is three months pregnant, joined them. “We’re just tied of black people having to go through this with the police,” she said.
This story will be updated as the event continues. Check back for updates.