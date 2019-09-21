A man in his early 20s was killed in Charleston's East Side neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.
Witnesses reported seeing a young man run from the scene on Harris Street shortly after the shots were fired, police said.
Since the shooting around 4 a.m., patrol officers and a SWAT team have searched several residences where they believe the shooter may have been hiding.
Officials said they believe the victim and shooter knew each other and that the shooting was an isolated incident.
Neither the victim nor his killer have been publicly identified.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and Chief Luther Reynolds both came to the scene Saturday afternoon.
"Every time there's a loss of human life we feel it's a tragic thing in our community," Tecklenburg said. "(Police) are hot on the case."
Tecklenburg asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.