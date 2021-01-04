Charleston police look to partner with university on racial bias audit recommendations

After a year marked by the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and heightened tensions over social justice, work on recommendations in Charleston's racial bias audit continues.

The city will partner with a university program that specializes in criminal justice research to implement problem-solving approaches officers can use in the field, said Wendy Stiver, Charleston Police Department's director of research and procedural justice. A contract hasn't yet been awarded, but officials hope to have one finalized by the new year, including how much it will cost.

"When we focus on problem solving, we do a better job of helping communities versus just enforcement," Stiver said. "The more we can use enforcement, arrests, court and citations as a last resort, I think the safer the community is, the less likely we are to produce disparate impacts, to create perpetual problems for people."

Officers will go through training first, she said. Then the department will work with their academic partner to identify possible projects and neighborhoods to implement them in.

The initiative stems from the police department's five-year strategic plan, which was unveiled earlier this year, she said. The plan incorporates audit recommendations as well as input from the Illumination Project, a local effort funded by the nonprofit Charleston Police Fund to strengthen ties and trust with the community.

"The strategic plan calls for problem solving and community oriented policing initiatives at the patrol level," Stiver said. "This project is meant to support that."

Despite the challenges of the past year, she said data shows the department has already made strides in addressing areas such as homelessness, mental health and addiction.

Stiver also said department data shows officers have substantially reduced the number of arrests for such minor charges as disorderly conduct.

But the challenges on the road to repairing the relationship between Charleston police and Black and Brown communities are substantial.

Tensions in the city boiled over on the night of May 30, when a day of peaceful protests turned into rioting that ransacked downtown's King Street business district. Protests continued through the summer, as did mounting community concerns.

The year culminated with the Charleston People's Budget Coalition, a collection of activist and community organizations, calling for $5 million to be diverted from the Police Department's budget and put toward housing, youth programs and other areas.

Reallocating the money, activists argued, was a better use of taxpayer money that would lead to safer communities. The city did not consider making the cut.

The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, vice president of religious affairs and external relations for the National Action Network, said the key to restoring trust between authorities and the communities they serve will be transformation, not renovation.

"The opportunity now is this, I've met with Chief (Luther) Reynolds a number of times," Rivers said. "He always starts every conversation talking about lessons learned from the audit. Now's the time for the lessons learned to become policies, procedures, how you do it. There are many examples, even recently, with the issue of the protests ... the police had a chance to show a different way of policing and they didn't."

Rivers said he's hopeful for some positive momentum to take hold in the coming year and that he stands ready to push leaders to make the right choices.

"What we need to do is help them become who they say they want to be," he said. "That is the road. That's the challenge for us. The city by itself can't do it."

And Rivers said he hopes to see data on racial disparities before the audit compared with now, as well as breakdowns of the number of Black officers then versus now.

For Stiver, the work is just beginning.

Once a contract is awarded to a university and officer training completed, the department aims to hold public meetings and do other community outreach to bolster the project in the new year.