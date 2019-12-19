A Charleston police lieutenant who was involved in an incident in which a handcuffed suspect may have been struck by another officer, has been fired.

Charles Francis, a department spokesman, confirmed on Thursday that Arthur Myers was terminated, but did not provide further comment.

Myers and the other officer, Kevin Schlieben, were responding to reports on July 1 that a man was walking around homes and trying car door handles on the peninsula, said Chief Luther Reynolds in October.

The officers stopped to question Rashad Robinson and tried to detain the man after he acted evasive, Reynolds said.

After a scuffle that injured the officers, Robinson ran off and the officers chased after him, eventually arresting him on charges of trespassing, jaywalking and evading arrest, the chief said.

Once Robinson was in handcuffs, body camera footage recorded Schlieben apparently hitting him, Reynolds said. The footage was reviewed the next morning and the officers were interviewed, per department protocol. Schlieben and Myers, his supervisor, were suspended with pay about a week later.

A criminal investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division found enough evidence for the state agency to charge Schlieben with third-degree assault and battery in November.

The police department also conducted an internal investigation.

Further information about the case, investigation and why Myers was fired were not available on Thursday.