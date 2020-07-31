You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police investigating vandalism at Holocaust Memorial downtown

  • Updated
Holocaust Memorial_01.jpg
The Holocaust Memorial at Marion Square was recently vandalized with graffiti which has since been removed. Holocaust survivor Joe Engel visits the site on Friday, July 31, 2020 after hearing about the vandalism. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff 

 Andrew J. Whitaker

Charleston police are investigating after someone covered the plaque of the Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square with graffiti. 

A passerby noticed the scrawls on July 22, according to a police report, and called the Charleston Jewish Federation. It's unclear when the vandalism took place, and police haven't found any suspects.

The vandal scribbled "Fake Jews" on the memorial's plaque, along with several claims that the Bible was referring only to Black people as the true Jewish nation.

The federation called the graffiti an anti-Semitic hate crime and noted that its members are working with marginalized groups statewide to enact hate crime legislation in South Carolina.

"Hate and antisemitism has no place in our city or our society, and when our memorials or our places of worship are targeted, it strikes fear into the hearts of all those who hold these spaces sacred," the Charleston Jewish Federation said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, we as Charlestonians and Americans must empathize with and respect each other's historic and ongoing traumas."

The memorial honors 11 million victims, 6 million of them Jewish, who were slaughtered in the Holocaust.

Holocaust Memorial.jpg
The Holocaust Memorial at Marion Square on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

