Charleston police investigating suspected anti-LGBTQ hate crime

Charleston police are on the hunt for a suspect as they investigate a suspected hate crime.

The victim, who police said is a member of the LGBTQ community, was standing by their vehicle near Carolina Street and Rutledge Avenue when a man approached about 10 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police say the man, who investigators haven't identified, accused the victim of following him and used an anti-gay slur before throwing a phone charger at the car and pulling out a gun.

The victim fled upon seeing the gun, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault and hate crime.

"Hate has no place in the city of Charleston," police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement. "We're actively proceeding under the city's Hate Crime Ordinance and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent of the law."

Though South Carolina remains one of the few states without a hate crime law on the books, the city of Charleston has its own ordinance for any bias-motivated affronts. City Council also resolved in January to urge the S.C. General Assembly to pass a hate crime bill.

Anyone in violation of the city's ordinance faces up to 30 days in jail.