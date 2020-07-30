Charleston police investigating shooting death on Ashley River Road

Charleston police are investigating after a shooting on Ashley River Road left one person dead Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m., police said. A male victim was taken to the Medical University Hospital and later died of his injuries.
No arrests have yet been made. Police said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.
They ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 843-743-7200 to speak with a detective.
No further details were immediately available Thursday morning.