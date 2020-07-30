You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Charleston police investigating shooting death on Ashley River Road

web recurring crime scene tape (copy) (copy) (copy)

Charleston police are investigating after a shooting on Ashley River Road left one person dead Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m., police said. A male victim was taken to the Medical University Hospital and later died of his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made. Police said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.

They ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 843-743-7200 to speak with a detective.

No further details were immediately available Thursday morning.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News