Charleston police are investigating after a shooting at Citadel Mall in West Ashley Saturday night.
Officers determined gunfire was exchanged between two groups of people near the food court entrance, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
No injuries were reported and no arrests had been made as of Saturday night, Francis said.
Mall management closed the interior shops following the shooting but Belks and Dillard's remained open, he said.
Authorities asked the public to stay clear of the area due to the ongoing investigation, Francis said.
Further information was not available Saturday night.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.