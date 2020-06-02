Charleston police investigating possible unexploded ordnance on Meeting Street

A possible piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered in downtown Charleston on Tuesday afternoon, closing several streets and leading to an evacuation of the area.

The device, found near 1300 Meeting St., was dug up by a construction crew.

By 1 p.m. Monday, the Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was on site remove and dispose of the presumed explosive. People had been evacuated 1,000 feet in all directions, police said.

Morrison at Brigade, Brigade at Meeting, Cyprus at King, and Mount Pleasant at King streets are were closed and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

In February, an unexploded bomb thought to be Civil War-era artillery was discovered by electrical workers in the basement of a Gillon Street building.

It wasn't clear from which military era Tuesday's discovery came.

Finding Civil War-era munitions on the peninsula isn’t unusual, Lt. Jim Byrne with the Charleston Police Department’s Explosive Device Unit told The Post and Courier in 2014.

That year, construction crews discovered an artillery shell at the College of Charleston that had been in the ground since the 1860s. Officials were worried the shell could explode, since the gunpowder could be just as potent as it was the day the shell was made.

The College of Charleston was the site of another discovery in 2017 when workers dug up a cannon ball.