Charleston police are trying to determine who shot a 16-year-old boy who was found wounded on the Crosstown early Friday.
Officers responded to the Septima P. Clark Parkway at President Street just before 1 a.m. and found the victim lying in a lane of the crosswalk.
He had suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and abdomen and was transported to Medical University Hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, police said.
Officers canvassed the area and found two vehicles that had been struck by bullets at Bogard and Norman streets.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston police detective.