Charleston police investigate homicide on James Island

Police were investigating a homicide at George L. Griffith Boulevard and Dexter Lane on James Island, authorities said Monday night.

Investigators said the male victim died at the location. In a news release, police spokesman Charles Francis did not characterize the victim's age.

Police did not say why the victim was in the area and did not identify any suspects.

He said dispatchers received a call about 6:13 p.m.

Traffic in the area was backed up on George Griffith between Folly Road and the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call police detectives at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

