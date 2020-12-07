You have permission to edit this article.
Charleston police investigate homicide on James Island

  • Updated
Charleston police cruisers in 2019. Police on Monday night, Dec. 7, 2020, were investigating a homicide on James Island.

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Police were investigating a homicide at George L. Griffith Boulevard and Dexter Lane on James Island, authorities said Monday night.

Investigators said the male victim died at the location. In a news release, police spokesman Charles Francis did not characterize the victim's age.

Police did not say why the victim was in the area and did not identify any suspects.

He said dispatchers received a call about 6:13 p.m.

Traffic in the area was backed up on George Griffith between Folly Road and the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call police detectives at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

