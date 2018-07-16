Charleston police say they have increased patrols in the area of a West Ashley apartment complex where two men were fatally shot Sunday night.
The men were found slain near a basketball court at the Ashley Oaks Apartments, 78 Ashley Hall Plantation, police said. Officers responded to the area just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found the deceased men who had suffered gunshot wounds, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.
No arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.
With Sunday's double homicide, there have been six slayings in Charleston this year, according to The Post and Courier's homicide database. In the tri-couty area, there have been 30.
In the past 15 years, there have been at least three other homicides in this community near Ashley River Road and Interstate 526.
In September 2003, a man fatally shot his former girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter before taking his own life after he broke into their apartment. In June 2013, three individuals were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the parking lot.
This story will be updated.