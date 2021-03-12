Charleston police identify officer on leave while authorities investigate police shooting

Charleston police have identified the officer on leave while authorities investigate a March 10 shooting between police and a harassment suspect.

Senior Police Officer Christopher Malinowski, 34, will remain on administrative leave until the State Law Enforcement Division and the Charleston Police Department decide whether his actions were appropriate.

Malinowski was among a crew of officers who were called to the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove Apartments in West Ashley on March 10, where a 25-year-old man was allegedly harassing neighbors with a rifle. Authorities cleared the area and called for backup, police said.

While investigators are still configuring details of the incident, Chief Luther Reynolds said the suspect, George Grayson Sanner, appeared to open fire unprovoked. Authorities said Malinowski returned fire and injured Sanner, who was taken to Medical University Hospital.

Reynolds has credited his officers with quick action, praising them for keeping bystanders safe. This is the third shooting involving a Charleston officer since late December, and the 11th of the year in South Carolina.

Malinowski serves on the department's special victims' unit, and has worked on several of the city's high-profile sex assault cases. Police spokesman Charles Francis said Malinowski has been on the force for eight years.

His disciplinary file, released by the department March 12, shows two previous investigations into Malinowski's conduct. One exonerated him for a 2013 improper arrest complaint, while another ended with a written reprimand for attention to duty in 2019. Additionally, a citizen complimented him for helping an elderly driver.

The department is investigating Malinowski's March 10 actions internally, while SLED gathers material for potential criminal charges.