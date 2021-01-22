Charleston police ID officer who opened fire during chase

The Charleston police officer who opened fire on a suspect during a car chase Tuesday night has been identified by the department.

Officer Sammy Stevens, who joined the department in 2015, remains on administrative leave.

Charleston police say Stevens shot Montrez Cyrus Simmons when officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. They chased Simmons up Spruill Avenue into North Charleston, ending the pursuit near Beech Avenue.

Simmons, who was wanted in a Georgetown homicide as well as two carjackings in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, is recovering in the hospital. Police said Wednesday that he was in critical condition.

According to Stevens' LinkedIn profile, he enlisted in the Marine Corps before joining CPD. In Charleston, he served on the SWAT team and Quick response squad, and mentored the department's new hires.

Police said Simmons was still hospitalized on Friday morning, so he hasn't yet been booked into jail. But three different police departments have pinned him as a suspect in crimes that shook their respective communities.

When investigators found a man fatally stabbed in a Georgetown home on Jan. 8, they quickly announced that Simmons was a suspect and asked community members to look out for him.

But he eluded authorities until Sunday, when Mount Pleasant police responded to a carjacking at the Whole Foods Market on Houston Northcutt Boulevard. Detectives didn't immediately announce a suspect in the armed theft, but have since said that Simmons was the robber.

Charleston police said he repeated the act on Tuesday, when a man told police that a man had stolen his car at gunpoint just before 6:30 p.m.

Chief Luther Reynolds has said he's proud of the officers for stopping someone with a history of violent crime. It's standard for officers to be put on administrative leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.