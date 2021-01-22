Charleston police ID officer who opened fire during chase as 5-year employee

Discipline records for the Charleston police officer who shot a man suspected in a homicide and two carjackings show two suspensions and a handful of compliments, records show.
The Charleston Police Department released the discipline records for Officer Sammy Stevens on Friday.
Stevens’ five-year history with the department show several compliments and the two suspensions, one for improperly chasing a resident and another for sexual harassment. He also received a letter of reprimand in the harassment case.
In keeping with standard protocol following a shooting by an officer, Stevens is on administrative leave as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigates Tuesday's shooting, in which he opened fire on a fleeing carjacking suspect.
Police say the suspect, Montrez Cyrus Simmons, led them on a chase up Spruill Avenue into North Charleston on Tuesday evening.
Simmons, who was wanted in a Georgetown homicide as well as two carjackings in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, is recovering in the hospital. Police said Wednesday he was in critical condition.
According to Stevens' LinkedIn profile, he enlisted in the Marine Corps before joining CPD. In Charleston, he served on the SWAT team and Quick Response squad and mentored the department's new hires.
Police said Simmons remained hospitalized on Friday morning, so he hasn't yet been booked into jail. But three different police departments have identified him as a suspect in crimes that shook their communities.
Investigators found a man fatally stabbed in a Georgetown home Jan. 8 and quickly announced Simmons was a suspect, asking the public to look out for him.
He eluded authorities until Sunday, when Mount Pleasant police responded to a carjacking at the Whole Foods Market on Houston Northcutt Boulevard. Detectives didn't immediately announce a suspect in the armed theft, but have since said Simmons was their prime suspect.
Charleston police said he repeated the act on Tuesday, when a man told police a man had stolen his car at gunpoint just before 6:30 p.m.
Chief Luther Reynolds had said he's proud of the officers for stopping someone with a history of violent crime.
Stevens’ file showed the department received five compliments on his work, including recovering firearms and arresting suspects on warrants from out of town.
His records also showed the two infractions. The first, filed in February 2018, led to a single-day suspended after he violated the department’s pursuit procedures. In December 2020, was suspended again, this time with the written warning, for violating a standard of conduct involving sexual harassment.
