Charleston police drop charges on 27 protesters arrested May 31

Charleston police dropped charges against dozens of the protesters arrested May 31 during peaceful but tense demonstrations that followed a night of rioting along King Street.

Jack O'Toole, a city spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that authorities dropped charges against 27 of 41 people arrested.

The charges were either for curfew violations or failure to disperse, O'Toole said. Cases for those accused of more serious crimes are pending.

None of the protesters whose charges were dropped were involved in rioting or inciting violence, he said.

The announcement comes after renewed scrutiny of police actions following the arrest of several protesters during a march Saturday in which people spoke out against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Several people were arrested after a group of around 75 protesters left Marion Square and started walking down King Street. Police said the group had refused to walk on the sidewalk and was impeding traffic, and that one officer was assaulted while making an arrest.

Most protesters were charged with disobeying a lawful order. The group didn't have a permit to march.

On Sunday, civil rights groups met in North Charleston to decry the arrests, saying collectively that police tried to “exacerbate” tensions rather than deescalate.

For Latisha Imara, who helped launch the Black Liberation Fund — a grassroots initiative to raise bail money for those facing protest-related charges — hearing that at least some people will have their charges dropped is a step in the right direction.

But she is skeptical.

Imara said she plans to check the names of each of the people police dropped charges on against the list of 28 people her organization has helped.

"I hope that they mean what they're saying," she said. "We've got to verify this is actually true."

Seeing questionable arrests continue to happen is disheartening, Imara said, speaking about the weekend arrests.

Behind each case and charge is a person whose life will be negatively impacted by incarceration, even if it is only brief, she said.

"This summer has just been one thing after another with the Charleston police or the Sheriff's Office criminalizing people who are already in danger," Imara said. "This is already affecting marginalized communities."