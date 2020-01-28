Benny Starr remembers the feeling that washed over him after he was pulled over by a Charleston police officer.

It was about five years ago, and the 32-year-old Berkeley County native was visiting Charleston from the Upstate — where he had moved for school — to attend a music and fashion event. Starr was driving a white Ford Expedition with some friends — all African American males — and was pulled over downtown.

The officer told him the SUV's center brake light was out and gave him a ticket.

"I've been stopped for everything except for speeding," Starr said about the incident. "I almost expect it. I'm tired of expecting it. What was going through my head was, I just thought it was pretty frivolous to pull us over for that. These stories are pretty common among my friends and people who look like me. We get stopped all the time for things that seem like frivolous reasons."

After years of concerns aired by members of the African American community, Charleston officials approved a racial bias audit of the department in late 2018. The report, released in November, found enough evidence to show racial disparities in traffic stops.

The findings came months after two officers in the department's Traffic Division resigned after they were caught writing fake tickets. That misconduct has not been tied to racial discrimination, but the audit, which was ongoing as news of the bogus tickets broke, confirmed many of the black community's suspicions.

The probe found that black drivers are given warnings 45 percent more often than would be expected based on their involvement in crashes. It also found they were 2 percent more likely to be given a ticket, based on the same criteria.

White drivers were given fewer warnings and given exactly the number of tickets expected, the audit found.

“Community members often noted that the types of violations for which police stopped them seemed minor ... and they wondered if officers were purposely looking for minor violations as a reason to run their driver’s license and/or conduct a search,” according to the audit.

Starr, a rapper who now lives in Charleston, hopes the audit has given police the tools they need to enact lasting change.

"When you’re black, you just know these things," he said. "We’ve been telling anyone who would listen for a long time. I’m happy that there’s a demand for more accountability. It’s being challenged. There’s a demand for more reform."

Traffic Division

After the two traffic officers resigned, Chief Luther Reynolds asked the State Law Enforcement Division to do a criminal investigation into the unit. That probe is ongoing, SLED officials confirmed.

An internal investigation found the officers were making legitimate stops, giving drivers tickets and electronically adding fake charges. The next day, the officers would drop the bogus tickets, leaving drivers none the wiser.

Officials attributed the officers' actions to laziness and said the officers were trying to write tickets to hide the fact that they weren't actively patrolling their beats. No information released about the investigation so far points to racial discrimination as a factor.

The controversy led to questions of whether the department had a ticket quota, a point that the chief and other department leaders denied.

At some point in time, 10 years ago or more, ticket writing was emphasized in Charleston to the point where the city’s budget was deeply dependent on the practice. That ended "many years ago," Reynolds said.

In the wake of the scandal, Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz — head of the department’s Special Units Team, including the Traffic Division — was reassigned, and Lt. Kristy McFadden was brought in to reshape the city's approach to traffic enforcement.

In the months since, McFadden said she's been busy developing new strategies and direction for her unit.

The traffic unit has rolled out a data-driven approach to enforcement, she said. She and her officers now pinpoint hotspots — areas of the city that have seen increased crash rates, fatalities or traffic-related complaints — in need of additional enforcement or community education on road safety, she said.

"We’ve been doing a lot of community events; putting lights on bicycles, making videos to educate citizens, building partnerships," she said. "I work closely with my sergeants. We come up with plans based on the research. There’s nothing measured in terms of numbers of tickets. What we’re tying to do is change behavior so we can save lives."

The department as a whole is also changing its approach to traffic stops.

In the past, if there was a homicide or other major incident, officers' would flood the neighborhood where that occurred and stop drivers and pedestrians.

That kind of approach, department leaders acknowledge, can sow distrust in the community.

Now, traffic stops are seen primarily as a tool to address road safety issues, said Capt. Dustin Thompson, commander of the Office of Community Oriented Policing. Officers will still stop people for questioning related to an incident, but there's a new emphasis on communication between the officer and the person they're stopping.

"It's a balanced approach between the importance of building in the partnerships and enforcement," Thompson said. "Just going in there and stopping every car is not going to stop the issues."

Accountability

In addition to focusing on communication and building relationships with the community, department leaders have taken steps to monitor how officers interact with the public.

Officers should identify themselves whenever they stop someone, Thompson said. The person who's stopped should receive some kind of written warning or a ticket.

If any of that doesn't happen, that person should report it to the police department, he said.

"If someone's shooting out of a (car) window, we're obviously going to pull that car over, but traffic stops are to correct traffic behaviors," Thompson said. "It really comes down to that — correcting distracted drivers, speeding, the overall goal of preserving life."

The traffic unit has also taken steps to ensure it can better track where its officers are stopping motorists and writing tickets.

Each officer documents their stops, citations issued and court dispositions for those tickets, McFadden said. Sergeants attend traffic court to ensure officers remain fair in how the prosecute cases, and body camera footage is reviewed.

The lieutenant and her supervisors are also documenting officers' activity while out conducting enforcement efforts, she said. They keep track of each officer, the time they spend in a certain area and whether they stopped any cars.

This kind of tracking should allow commanders to better address complaints from the public, McFadden said.

"I'll know which officer was there, the time they spent and why they were there," she said. "I communicate frequently with patrol, and I know that they monitor their officers and citations from traffic stops. Generally, we're kind of all moving in the same direction in terms of monitoring and directing officers."

Community response

For Charleston Branch NAACP President Dot Scott, a promising sign is the significant drop-off in calls reporting suspected discrimination by officers.

In the past, the NAACP office on Columbus Street would get about one call a month reporting concerns about a traffic stop or other interaction with a Charleston police officer, Scott said.

Scott said she has personal experience with questionable traffic stops.

Officers have stopped her for reasons like weaving in the lane, Scott said. After questioning the officers about the stop, he admitted that she touched the lane marker once and wasn't weaving.

After the officer realized who she was, the situation calmed down and the officer sent her on her way, she said.

But that incident, and others, have left a lasting impression.

"When they use those things as a precursor just to stop, that's when the profiling gets in," Scott said. "When you use those as a means for the stop ... that's why you can't get a relationship built."

She is hopeful that the audit has given the police department a solid foundation to move forward, and she has faith in Reynolds.

Scott sat on the board that chose him to be the city's new chief in 2018. Since he took over the department, the NAACP office had only gotten one call complaining of an officer's conduct.

She reported that incident to Reynolds who launched an investigation into the matter.

"I was very hopeful, and I haven't been disappointed at all," Scott said. "We've got a chief that I really believe wanted the information. I really believe (he) came in and wanted to get things done."

Anyone who needs to report concerns about a traffic stop or any other interaction with an officer is encouraged to call Charleston Police Department's main line, 843-577-7434. If an issue needs immediate attention, they can call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the department's on-duty supervisor.