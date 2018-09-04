After at least a dozen gunshots rang out early Monday through Ann and King streets near a popular downtown cluster of bars and restaurants, Charleston police said an officer was standing outside his cruiser when a bullet struck the vehicle.
The officer was parked at the intersection, police said.
Another bullet struck a window at the Charleston Visitor Center bus shed, 19 Ann St., police said. There were no reported injuries.
It was around 2 a.m. when patrons at nearby bars began spilling onto sidewalks and streets after closing time. That's when consecutive gunshots — 14 of them, police said — broke out and sent terrified patrons fleeing from the area. Others dropped to the pavement and then scurried back into bars for cover.
Witnesses told police that a man fled the area after firing the shots, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. In addition to the window damage and a bullet hole in the rear of the police cruiser, a civilian's vehicle was also struck, according to an incident report.