Ann Street shooting
Buy Now

A bullet-damaged window at 19 Ann Street on part of the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed on Monday, September 3, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff

 By Wade Spees wspees@postandcourier.com

After at least a dozen gunshots rang out early Monday through Ann and King streets near a popular downtown cluster of bars and restaurants, Charleston police said an officer was standing outside his cruiser when a bullet struck the vehicle.

The officer was parked at the intersection, police said.

Another bullet struck a window at the Charleston Visitor Center bus shed, 19 Ann St., police said. There were no reported injuries.

It was around 2 a.m. when patrons at nearby bars began spilling onto sidewalks and streets after closing time. That's when consecutive gunshots — 14 of them, police said — broke out and sent terrified patrons fleeing from the area. Others dropped to the pavement and then scurried back into bars for cover.

Multiple shots fired in downtown Charleston send late-night crowd fleeing

Witnesses told police that a man fled the area after firing the shots, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. In addition to the window damage and a bullet hole in the rear of the police cruiser, a civilian's vehicle was also struck, according to an incident report.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.