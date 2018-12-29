Charleston authorities are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive and later died on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to 1836 Balsam St. in West Ashley where they found emergency medical services personnel already working to revive the infant, according to the Charleston Police Department.
The infant was transported to Medical University Hospital but later died, police stated.
Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office are investigating the death.
Further information was not available Saturday afternoon.