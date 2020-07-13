You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police continue investigating multiple weekend shooting incidents

  • Updated
candles from vigil.jpg
Candles are still lit on Monday, July 13, 2020, from a vigil held to remember Joshua Robinson, 19, and Cassius Brown, 18, who were shot and killed on Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley late Saturday night. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

After three shootings on Saturday and Sunday left two dead and three injured, Charleston police continue to look for suspects.

The shootings, which police say aren't related, began around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and followed in quick succession. 

The first happened in the Locksley Drive area of West Ashley. Officers found a man lying on the ground at a residence on nearby West Robinhood Drive. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to Medical University Hospital.

locksley drive.jpg
Locksley Drive in West Ashley, where shots were fired and one person was injured on Saturday night, pictured on Monday, July 13, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

About five minutes later, a shooting was reported around the Orleans Gardens apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley. One man was found in front of the complex's office, while a second victim was found at the intersection of Hazelwood Drive and Taberwood Circle.

Both were taken to Medical University Hospital, where they died of their injuries early Sunday. They were later identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office as Joshua Robinson, 19, of North Charleston, and Cassius Brown, 18, of Charleston.

At around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, officers reported to the weekend's third shooting at a Magazine Street residence in downtown Charleston. Police found a woman on the couch who had been shot in the abdomen, along with a man upstairs on the bed who also had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

22MagazineST_3.jpg
Cars park along Magazine Street on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Charleston. A shooting took place near 22 Magazine St. early Sunday morning on July 12. Two people were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life threatening injuries. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

As of Monday afternoon, no suspects have been identified in these three cases, a Charleston police spokesman said.

A fourth shooting that left one dead happened Sunday night on Johns Island and is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Police ask that anyone with information, call 843-743-7200 to speak with a detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

No further details were immediately available.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

