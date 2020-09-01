You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police arrest suspect in fatal July shooting at West Ashley apartments

  • Updated
Stefphen Antonio Wilder

Stefphen Antonio Wilder. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in late July at a West Ashley apartment complex. 

Stefphen Antonio Wilder, a 23-year-old Johns Island resident, faces one count each of murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail and police records. 

Wilder is suspected in the July 29 shooting death of Justin Alan Orenstein, 36, of Johns Island, according to a Charleston police incident report. 

Officers were called at 10:27 p.m. to Radius Apartments, 2040 Ashley River Road, for multiple reports of shots fired, police said. 

They found Orenstein lying, unresponsive, on the pavement in the parking lot, police said. 

Emergency medical services took him to a hospital, but he later died, police said. 

Further information about the case was not available. 

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

