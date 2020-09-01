Charleston police arrest suspect in fatal July shooting at West Ashley apartments

Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in late July at a West Ashley apartment complex.
Stefphen Antonio Wilder, a 23-year-old Johns Island resident, faces one count each of murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to jail and police records.
Wilder is suspected in the July 29 shooting death of Justin Alan Orenstein, 36, of Johns Island, according to a Charleston police incident report.
Officers were called at 10:27 p.m. to Radius Apartments, 2040 Ashley River Road, for several reports of shots being fired, police said.
They found Orenstein lying, unresponsive, on the pavement in the parking lot, police said.
Emergency medical services took him to a hospital, but he later died, police said.
Further information about the case was not available.