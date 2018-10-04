Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in a popular nightlife district in downtown Charleston last month.
Quentin Daray Williams Jr., a resident of Faust Road in Charleston, has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder, and first-degree assault and battery, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman.
Williams also faces one count each of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm, Francis said.
Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 3, officers responded to the area of 28 Ann St. for a report of shots fired.
Patrons of various establishments in the area, which includes Deco nightclub, the Music Farm and Charleston Visitor Center, scattered at the sound of gunfire. No one was injured, however.
According to witness statements and surveillance video, investigators determined that a fight preceded the shooting, Francis said.
Video shows a man running across Ann Street and into a parking lot out of view after the fight ended, he said.
He reappeared with a handgun shortly after and fired several shots before fleeing, Francis said.
The incident was the second violent outburst in the Ann Street area within a span of weeks.
On Aug. 19, a 34-year-old transgender woman was attacked and injured. Police arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with that incident.