The slayings of two teenagers in West Ashley should be a "call to action" on gun violence, Charleston officials said Wednesday in announcing a 17-year-old's arrest in one of the deaths.
Taleket Williams, 15, and Juquel Young, 17, were shot as they and other youngsters hung out about 9 p.m. Sunday near the basketball courts of Ashley Oaks Apartments.
With a killer on the loose and the neighborhood at 78 Ashley Hall Plantation Road on edge, police had boosted patrols in the area near Ashley River Road and Interstate 526.
But Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Wednesday afternoon that authorities had jailed Zamere Raeguel Brown in Young's slaying. Brown, of McLernon Terrace on Johns Island, was arrested Wednesday morning at his attorney's office on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, Reynolds said.
Investigators were still trying to account for Williams' death, but the police chief said they had caught "the primary person responsible."
An argument had sparked the gunfire, Reynolds added, but the exact nature of their quarrel was not clear.
"It wasn’t about anything worth losing your life over," Reynolds said. "We gather here today ... to say this is not an acceptable outcome. ... This needs to be a call to action. ... It's a big deal."
The chief said Brown had been arrested on two gun charges in May and was out of custody on bond at the time of Sunday's shooting. Court records also showed an arrest last month on a charge of breaking into a car.
A 9mm semi-automatic handgun found at the scene was reported stolen on June 5 from an unlocked vehicle at the apartment complex, Reynolds said.
In 2017, a total of 157 handguns were stolen from unlocked vehicles within Charleston police jurisdiction, the chief said. So far this year, 71 handguns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Police officials were joined during the announcement by Mayor John Tecklenburg and family members whose loved ones had died in other gun violence in Charleston.
"We need to change community norms," Tecklenburg said. "It’s not cool to carry a gun and commit violence. ... We need to change our culture where that would be the case."
James Johnson, South Carolina president of the National Action Network, said the teens had been playing dice before the dispute that led to the shooting. Many of them, he said, had guns.
"That is a recipe to die," he said.