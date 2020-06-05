You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police arrest second protester accused of arson, inciting riot

Kelsey Donnell Jackson

Kelsey Donnell Jackson. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

Charleston police have arrested a second person they say set a police vehicle on fire and incited a riot as peaceful demonstrations against the death of George Floyd turned violent on May 30. 

Kelsey Donnel Jackson, a 27-year-old Hollywood resident, was charged with inciting a riot, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of malicious injury to personal property, two counts of second-degree assault and battery and one count of third-degree arson, police and court records show. 

He remained jailed with bail set at $218,174, police said. 

Jackson is the second protester Charleston police have arrested in connection with the car-burning incident.

Abraham Elijah Jenkins, a 25-year-old West Ashley resident, was arrested on similar charges after authorities said an undercover detective saw him set a police vehicle on fire, incite the crowd to violence and smashed police vehicle windows with a fire extinguisher. 

Jenkins was held on $277,773.50 bail.

Jail records show both men remained in the jail Friday night. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

