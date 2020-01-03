Amid concerns that Charleston's East Side is an "open-air drug market," police are rounding up dealers this week as part of a year-long investigation.

Patrol officers, the department's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT arrested six people on Friday, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. Four more suspects were arrested earlier in the week.

Officers confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, Francis said.

Amounts of seized drugs as well as information about the suspects were not available on Friday. Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more arrests.

The police operation is part of a sustained effort make the East Side safer, said Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Lt. Andre Jenkins, who leads the department's officers who patrol the neighborhood.

Investigation into drug activity that led to this week's operation began roughly a year ago, Jenkins said. Most of those arrested this week are street-level drug dealers.

"The community has been saying it's an open-air drug market down there," the lieutenant said.

In 2019, the East Side grappled with a flare-up in violent crime that alarmed residents and city leaders alike.

There were four homicides in the neighborhood last year, all occurring between June and September. The incidents prompted outcry from residents who feared that after years of improving crime rates, the community was in danger of regressing.

"This is a much bigger story than just the drug arrests," Reynolds said. "This is a long-term and sustained, comprehensive initiative to make East Side a safer and better community than it already is. We know that the violence in the community is related to drugs."

A Post and Courier analysis published in November looked at 10 years of police data on homicides and aggravated assaults with firearms in the neighborhood. That inquiry showed that all identified homicide suspects since 2010 came from outside that community. Aggravated assault cases showed a mix of residents and people from outside.

Speaking about the drug sweep on Friday, Reynolds said that many of the suspects came from outside the East Side.

"They’re coming into the East Side to deal drugs and we’re tired of it," he said. "We’re doing something about it. There's a lot of repeat offenders."

According to police data, the homicide rate in the neighborhood dropped after 2010, when six people were killed, and 2012, which saw four deaths. The neighborhood did not see more than three people killed per year between 2013 and 2017.

In 2018, there were no homicides, but five people have been killed on the East Side in 2019.

The number of aggravated assaults with a firearm remained in the single digits after dropping from 10 in 2010, but 2018 and 2019 saw increases to 13 and 19, respectively, police data shows.

Jenkins and the chief said they’ve been working hard to address crime wherever it flares up by balancing proactive policing with fostering connections in the community.

"We’re targeting these people in the community that are causing havoc," Reynolds said. "We're going to do it one block at a time, one street at a time. This is just the beginning."