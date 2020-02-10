You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police arrest man on suspicion of fatal hit-and-run on James Island connector

  Updated
Daniel Joseph Brinker

Daniel Joseph Brinker. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

Charleston police have arrested a suspected DUI driver accused of fatally striking a pedestrian early Monday. 

The crash happened about 1 a.m. on the James Island connector, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman. 

Daniel Brinker, 36, was arrested at his home, Francis said. He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. 

Investigators believe that Brinker was driving a gray BMW sedan, struck a man in the roadway and then left the area, he said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Brinker called police after arriving at his home, where officers met with him and took him into custody, Francis said. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and the pedestrian's name has not yet been released by the Charleston County Coroner's Office. 

Anyone with information on the crash can call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. 

Further information was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

