Charleston police arrest man on suspicion of fatal DUI involving pedestrian

  • Updated
Anthony Francis Troiani

Anthony Francis Troiani. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

Charleston police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of a fatal DUI crash.

Anthony Francis Troiani is charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, according to jail records. 

Officers were called out at 10:22 p.m. Feb. 14 to the area in front of 685 King St., the address for the Recovery Room Tavern, police said. 

Troiani was driving a silver Buick Lucerne northbound on King when he hit an adult pedestrian who died at Medical University Hospital, police said. 

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name. 

The Charleston Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is handling the case, which is the third traffic death in city jurisdiction so far in 2021, police said. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

