Charleston police arrest man in connection with King Street bar shooting

Charleston police arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left a King Street bar worker injured on Feb. 5.

Brandon Jarell Bailey, of Charleston, was arrested Feb. 10 by police and federal marshals, authorities said.

He faces four counts of first-degree assault and battery, two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a handgun, police said.

Police said an employee of King Street Public House was shot after a group outside the bar got into a shouting match when they were told the establishment was closed for the night due to pandemic restrictions and they couldn't come inside.

The victim, 28-year-old Javar Dwayne Middleton, was identified as a bar employee and was transported to Medical University Hospital for treatment.

When contacted by phone, a King Street Public House employee said no managers were available and he was unable to make any comments. When asked how Middleton's recovery was going, the employee said he was unable to disclose that information.

The shooting happened Feb. 5 about 11 p.m., when bars in the city of Charleston were preparing to close due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by state officials.

Officers were patrolling nearby when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby bar and were able to immediately respond, according to an incident report. When officers arrived, they found Middleton on the ground next to the pinball machines near the bar, wounded with a gunshot to his left leg.

Outside the bar on upper King, sidewalks were filled with onlookers as officers took statements from witnesses.

At least one bullet hole was visible in the bar’s windows and officers kept the street cordoned off with crime scene tape for more than an hour.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200.