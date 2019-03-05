Federal marshals arrested a man Tuesday suspected of fatally shooting a 23-year-old woman at a West Ashley shopping mall parking lot last month.

Cary Kejuan Janai Stephens, 28, faces one count each of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the shooting in front Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. He remained in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Charleston police said Stephens was in the mall parking lot just before 5:40 p.m. Feb. 26, when he got into an argument with Deja Katrice Dantley.

Witnesses told police they heard a man and a woman arguing and that shots followed a short time later. Authorities have not said what sparked the argument or shared a possible motive for the crime.

Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said Dantley wrecked her car there in the parking lot and that her body was found inside the vehicle.

Dantley's death was the third homicide in the Charleston police jurisdiction this year.

A search of Charleston County court records shows Stephens has an extensive criminal record dating back to at least 2013.

He pleaded guilty in 2014 to manufacture of cocaine base and unlawful possession of a pistol, among other charges, and received five years probation, according to State Law Enforcement Division and court records.

Stephens faces several pending drug-related charges in other cases, court records show.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017, he was arrested for violating the terms of his probation, SLED records show.

The Feb. 26 shooting came on the heels of a nonfatal shooting at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

Officers responded just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 to a report of a shooting at the mall, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The incident sent shoppers running but didn't result in injuries, police stated.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting, which investigators believe to be isolated and the result of someone targeting a specific group of individuals, police stated.

Investigators later named Diamond J. Floyd and Matthew C. James as persons of interest in the case.

Floyd, a 23-year-old Charleston resident, turned herself in at the Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder in connection with the Northwoods shooting, police stated.

James remains at large. Police did not specify if he is suspected of being the shooter.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts or who has other information about the Northwoods shooting is asked to contact Detective S. Andrews at 843-740-5875, 843-708-0352 or andrewss@northcharleston.org.

Both the North Charleston and West Ashley shooting incidents generated worries from the public regarding safety at the two shopping centers, and each location has a history of violent incidents.

In 2001, a handcuffed shoplifting suspect grabbed an officer's gun during a struggle outside Citadel Mall, shooting the officer once before being subdued, according to a Post and Courier story on April 21, 2001.

The officer in that incident later recovered. The suspect, however, hanged himself inside his cell at Charleston County Jail and died two days later.

In July 2017, police were called to Northwoods Mall after gunfire erupted following an argument between two men inside a clothes store. No one was injured and the men fled the area before officers arrived.

Other incidents at the North Charleston mall resulted in fatalities, such as a November 2004 undercover drug operation that ended with one of two suspects shooting at officers and officers fatally wounding a suspect with return fire.

Michael Majchrowicz contributed to this report.