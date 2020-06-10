Charleston police arrest four more in connection with looting

Charleston police have arrested four more people in connection with looting that followed peaceful protests on May 30.
Cordello Allen Fabers, 31, Tearra Na-aisa Guthrie, 31, Lauren Courtney Hill, 24, and Maurice Terrell Gilliard, 26, were taken into custody on Wednesday, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman.
Fabers and Hill were charged with violent second-degree burglary, Francis said. Guthrie was charged with third-degree arson and Gilliard were charged with second-degree assault and battery.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Charleston police have drawn up 52 arrest warrants, identified 22 suspects, served 30 warrants and arrested 10 suspects in connection with the looting, Francis said.
The violence left downtown Charleston shaken and followed a day of peaceful protests as residents and activists took to the streets descrying police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes last month.
Floyd's death sparked national outrage and has fueled ongoing protests around the nation as well as calls in multiple communities to defund and dismantle law enforcement agencies. Protests in South Carolina and elsewhere have at times been met with what critics call an unnecessarily aggressive and violent police response as officers lined up in riot gear; launched tear gas, rubber bullets and other projectiles at protesters, journalists and bystanders; and used military equipment and tactics. Videos have emerged of authorities arresting peaceful protesters and engaging in conduct that critics have called cruel, brutal and unnecessary.
But others have pointed to the need to keep order and have been pointed out that protests have spiraled out of control into wanton property destruction and violence.
Arrest affidavits provided to The Post and Courier allege Fabers broke into Hanover Corner Convenience Store, 80 Columbus St.
The store's owner was notified by his security company that his front door alarm went off, affidavits said. The owner went to his store and found the front, glass door shattered.
No one was inside the store but items were strewn about, affidavits said. Someone had used bolt cutters to break take locks off the metal gate in front of the glass door, allowing 10-15 people to come inside, take money from the cash register, lottery tickets, cigars, alcohol and other items valued at $2,000 in all.
On Saturday, a Charleston police officer was reviewing surveillance footage and recognized Fabers as one of the suspects "by name and sight from a previous arrest," affidavits said.
Guthrie is accused of participating in the burning of a police car at Meeting and Hassell streets around 8:52 p.m. on May 30, affidavits said.
"She willfully, and intentionally filmed the co-defendant, as well as aided him by attempting to use her cigarette lighter to set fire to the cloth he used to burn an unoccupied marked Charleston Police cruiser," affidavits said.
Hill is accused of entering Las Olas swimwear store, 441 King St., during the riot and take an orange and beige striped bag and a purple bag before exiting, affidavits said.
Gilliard is accused of taking part in the assault of a Charleston police officer who was detaining a suspect around 9:12 p.m. May 30 near 387 King St., affidavits said.