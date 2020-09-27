You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police arrest 2 men with multiple weapons after confrontation with protesters

  • Updated
Broad standoff (copy)
Protesters are blocked by law enforcement on Broad Street on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. That night two men were arrested after their truck was found to be full of weapons, police said. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff

 Matthew Fortner/Staff

Charleston police say they intervened when a vehicle was surrounded by protesters Saturday night only to find the truck full of multiple guns and other weapons.

Around 9:30 p.m., an officer noticed around 10 protesters leave the main group and surround a Chevrolet Silverado sitting in a Meeting Street parking lot.

While talking to the truck's passenger, a 59-year-old man from Charleston, the officer saw an AR-15 lying on the back seat. The man told the officer there were other guns in the vehicle as well.

In total, police found the military-style rifle, three loaded handguns, two cans of pepper spray, a wooden club, binoculars, a tactical vest, five magazines for the rifle, ammunition, two knives, a glass pipe, a baton and a Taser.

The four guns were confiscated, police said.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old from Johns Island, had a handgun concealed in his waistband. Neither man had a concealed carry permit, and each was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The charges are a misdemeanor and could involve a fine up to $1,000 and a year of imprisonment. Both men have been released after posting bail.

A police spokeswoman said they are unaware of the men's motive for having the weapons. They do not know why the men were in the area the night of the protest, or why protesters surrounded the vehicle.

In a Sunday night release, police warned protesters not to approach vehicles or individuals outside of their group.

Officers deescalated a situation that "could have turned out much different," the release said. 

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

