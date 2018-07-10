An 11-year-old girl who was struck by an SUV on Monday night as she walked near Cannon Park has died, and the driver has been charged in her death, Charleston police said.
Jeffrey Wakefield, 30, of Dogwood Road in West Ashley was arrested shortly after the crash on charges of reckless homicide and felony driving under the influence resulting in death.
The girl and her father are Danish tourists who arrived in the Holy City a few days ago, according to authorities.
Charleston police said that just before 9 p.m., Wakefield was driving south on Rutledge Avenue, south of Calhoun Street, when he went through the intersection, jumped the sidewalk and struck the girl as she walked with her father.
Wakefield is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run wreck near Rutledge Avenue and Morris Street before the fatal crash, police said. In that incident, investigators said Wakefield struck a parked vehicle with a driver inside, though there were no reported injuries.
Wakefield had one prior arrest in South Carolina, state records showed. He had faced a misdemeanor prostitution charge after an arrest in Columbia in September 2016, but it wasn't clear whether that case had been resolved.
Police said Wakefield "showed signs of impairment" and failed a field sobriety test. He's expected to appear before a magistrate Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing.
This is a developing story.