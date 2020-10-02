Charleston Planner Jacob Lindsey leaving for 'offer he couldn't refuse' in Boulder, Colo.

Charleston's planning director is leaving the city to lead a newly merged planning and development department in Boulder, Colo.
Jacob Lindsey, 40, has been the city's planning department director since 2015. He was promoted from director of the city's civic design center, which he held for two years.
When former Mayor Joe Riley announced Lindsey's promotion to city planner in 2015 he described him as "an excellent urban designer" with "superb" planning instincts.
But his work with Charleston started nearly a decade earlier — as an intern in the planning department in 2003. He worked for a year after graduating from the University of Georgia's landscape architecture program. In between, he worked different private sector jobs.
Lindsey grew up in Athens, Ga., and spent summers in the Lowcountry. He'll be moving somewhere unfamiliar.
"Its hard to imagine a more different place than Charleston — from the culture to the climate," Lindsey said.
If he thought he was getting away from flooding, he's not. Though it won't be coastal flooding, he'll bring his knowledge of Charleston's approach to flooding to Colorado.
"Jacob's experience in Charleston, a place known for its beautiful natural setting, high quality of life and engaged community, will serve our city well," Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam said in a news release announcing Lindsey's hiring this week.
Lindsey's application was one of 110 that Boulder officials reviewed, with applicants from 31 states and two from outside the country.
"As Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability in Charleston, Jacob led a high-profile public department during a period of growth and transition, recharged under-performing programs and provided strategic guidance to the mayor and administration," Boulder Communication Manager Julie Causa said in an email this week. "Jacob exhibits a proven track record in this area, bringing a fresh, yet experienced voice and perspective to Boulder."
Lindsey this week pointed out a number of initiatives he's proud to have been part of: reigning in hotel development, reworking short-term rentals to preserve the city's housing stock, rezoning height districts downtown and the city's adaptive mindset to flooding and water management.
But, he said, he's most proud of his 30-member staff.
Mandi Herring, the deputy director of planning, will serve in an interim position as department head until the city decides on Lindsey's permanent replacement.
Lindsey leaves during the city's 10 year comprehensive plan update, a project he is passionate about. He said he has faith in city staff and the Dutch Dialogues consultants to see it through.
"I am confident it will reflect the mayor's priorities and help our city prepare for climate change," Lindsey said. "I think it can be the most progressive plan in the country. I think others will look to it when they address climate change and sea level rise."
Earlier this week, Mayor John Tecklenburg announced Lindsey's departure, saying Boulder "gave him an offer he couldn't refuse."
Tecklenburg on Thursday afternoon noted Lindsey's institutional knowledge and that "a loss for Charleston is a win for Boulder."
"When you think of some of the things that happened since I got elected -- redoing the height district, getting hotel regulations changed, putting in place a short-term rental ordinance -- all of these things took a lot of thought and effort," Tecklenburg said. "Jacob was a key player in getting those things accomplished."
Tecklenburg said, in additional to his professionalism and knowledge, he'll miss Lindsey's "human side."
"He's such a compassionate, smart, collegial person, easy to get along with, fun to work with," Tecklenburg said. "That's what I'll miss the most."
Lindsey's last day is Oct. 30. He is expected to begin in his new job on Nov. 16. He will move with his wife and daughter.