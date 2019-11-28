A winter village grows behind Dawn Nappi as she places pieces together that have come apart on the train display's journey from Greenville to its annual display in the lobby at the Belmond Charleston Place. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
For 21 years, Lou Nappi and his wife, Dawn Nappi, have traveled to Charleston from Greenville right before Thanksgiving. But it's not just to eat turkey. It's to set up the annual train display in the lobby of the Belmond Charleston Place Hotel.
The set was smaller the first few years, displaying only three trains. It has grown every year, and they always add a new touch.
One year, it was the fire station, with firetruck and antique firefighter figures busting out of the station. Another year, it was an operational subway system that runs underneath the train display.
This year, several of the buildings have had their shades lifted so that visitors can get a glimpse of the miniatures inside their homes, one of them sipping tea in the living room.
The display is now comprised of four trains — in addition to the subway system — and has running water for a waterfall.
For the Nappis, it's a labor of love. The display, in the off season, has a home in their barn — fully set up. Throughout the year, they work on electrical issues, fixing things that break during transport, creating new features and spending time hunting for new figurines.
One of the features they're particularly proud of are their antique skiers. They're from the 1920s and made of lead.
Through the years, the Nappis have involved all seven of their children, who have grown up with the annual experience.
“I couldn’t do it without them,” said Lou Nappi.
The display takes the family two and a half days to assemble, which will be on view until Jan. 1.
“Being with my family is very special. This hotel is very special; the people here make this possible,” said Lou Nappi. "To see the people come in and share their stories, hearing other people who came in here 21 years ago and are now bringing their grandchildren to see the train, that's special, very special."
Chris Nappi, left, and brother Jonathan Nappi, annually help their parents build the train display at the Belmond Charleston Place. "I couldn't do it without them" said their father Lou Nappi who has brought his children with him for the past 21 years to construct the train. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Jaclyn Workentine and Elizabeth Jones decorates one of six live trees that decorate the lobby along with the train display in the Belmond Charleston Place Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Eliza Gannon,6, and her father Grant Gannon visiting from Alabama, take in the sights of the train display during their visit to the Belmond Charleston Place Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com
