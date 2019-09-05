Neighborhood by neighborhood, Charleston peninsula residents are seeing flooding, downed trees, power outages and some leaky roofs as Hurricane Dorian moves up the East Coast.

On the East Side, Andrea St. Amand and her husband Kalev Kruuk said they've seen lots of limbs on fences, and flooding in "the normal areas" of Hanover Street and Line Street, Aiken Street between Columbus Avenue and Sheppard Street have some flooding.

After a morning walk around the block, St. Amand said she noticed a neighbor's fence down, lots of limbs on fences and a tree down. They haven't lost power or internet, she said.

On America Street, Joshua Kucera said it's been very windy, there's smaller limbs and leaves down and power went out for a few seconds.

Anne Marie Bowdoin, a Hampton Park Terrace resident living on Grove Street, said the winds kept her up last night. Compared with hurricanes Irma and Michael, Bowdoin said the wind is noticeably stronger.

"The wind, when it hits my chimney just the right way it sounds like the fireplace is going to blow up," Bowdoin said.

Flooding isn't typically an issue where Bowdoin is between 9th and 10th streets. There's debris in the streets — small branches and leaves, she said.

Near the Battery on Gibbes Street, resident Roy Willey said electricity is out and some limbs are down. He said the "storm surge wall is holding strong."

On Bull Street, resident Taylor DeBartola said he lost power at about 2 a.m. and power is still out. He went for a walk around the block ahead of high tide around 1:45 a.m. and saw police setting up barricades between Ashley and Rutledge avenues.

This morning water had backed up closer toward the medical district and some ponding of water on Ashley and Ruteldge, DeBartola said.

As of noon., Charleston police report about 108 road closures around the city, 26 of which due to flooding.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said there are some 50 traffic lights out and 148 downed trees. There have been 259 damage reports to the city.