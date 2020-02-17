Charleston pedestrian's death in suspected DUI crash a tragic 'wake-up call'

Dale Wirth spent the last moments of his life on a stretch of road connecting Charleston to James Island.

It was after midnight and the lights of downtown shone, less than a mile away, across the dark murk of the Ashley River. In the week since the 57-year-old pedestrian's death in a suspected DUI crash early Feb. 10, little has emerged about his life.

The incident has shocked the community. The accused driver, 36-year-old Daniel Brinker, is the owner of Dudley's on Ann — Charleston's only self-billed gay bar.

Wirth's death is spurring conversations among many in the city's LGBTQ community and beyond. It occurred in a state where 164 pedestrians were killed on roadways last year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety; and where 28 percent of all traffic deaths are alcohol-related, according to the most recent statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For Pat Patterson, the former entertainment director at Brinker's bar, the situation is tragic on many levels.

"I think seeing events like this ... we're thinking, there but for the grace of God go I," Patterson said. "I think that there is that wake-up call: Be on the lookout for your friends."

Brinker was arrested and charged with DUI and hit-and-run in a crash resulting in death, according to court records. A police report stated he left the scene on the James Island connector near S.C. Highway 61 exit and called 911 after he got home.

Officers got to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and found Wirth dead in the roadway, the report said.

Attempts to reach Brinker through his attorney for this article have been unsuccessful.

What little is known about the victim's life has emerged from court documents.

Wirth lived in the Charleston area for some time, most recently at an apartment on Smith Street, until he was evicted late last year. It is unknown whether he had found new accommodations or was living unsheltered at the time of his death.

Ben Moise, his former landlord, provided The Post and Courier with a letter the tenant left after moving out.

"You were the best landlords I ever had and I am sorry for 4 (sic) the times I let you down," Wirth wrote. "No job — money — food has left me hopeless. You folks take care of yourselves. I am sorry and thank you for giving me shelter the last 5½ years. Hope the Lord will 4give (sic) me."

Moise said Wirth was living at a homeless shelter when an agency contacted him about renting an apartment to their client. He did not recall which agency reached out or at which shelter Wirth was living.

For a time, Wirth was "an exemplary tenant," Moise said. He worked a series of jobs around downtown, including as a clerk at the BP gas station and Circle K at Rutledge Avenue and Calhoun Street, and as a shelf stocker at Harris Teeter.

Former Hominy Grill owner Robert Stehling also confirmed that Wirth worked as a driver for the restaurant for a few years, sometime around 2015.

But over time, his alcohol abuse grew worse.

According to an eviction warrant filed in Charleston County court by Moise in November, Wirth had until noon on Jan. 6 to move out. Letters from Moise to Wirth included with court paperwork laid out the chain of events.

"I was sad to see you in such a reduced condition again today and hope that you received some help from the medical people," Moise wrote in a letter dated Aug. 8. "I am growing increasingly alarmed at the frequency of your appearances up and down the driveway in such a state."

Moise said that he had family members, including his two young grandchildren, staying with him. He was concerned for their well-being as well as his tenant's.

"I must inform you now that any repetition of your public display of alcohol abuse will result in your eviction," he wrote. "I urge you to take control of your problem and seek help if needed."

The drinking didn't stop.

In a letter dated Sept. 16, Moise wrote Wirth that he had six weeks to look for another place to stay.

"Dale, I am truly sorry that it has come to this but I have been as forbearing as I can and have in decency spelled out the consequences," he wrote.

Moise sent Wirth two more letters, on Oct. 6 and Nov. 17. The eviction case was filed Nov. 18.

Further information about Wirth was not available.

Speaking through her pastor, Wirth's sister declined comment for this article.

Patterson, who also performed at Dudley's as Patti O'Furniture, said he found it hard to articulate just how tragic the incident is.

Brinker was someone who strove to give back, not only to the LGBTQ community, but to Charleston at large, he said.

During his time working at Dudley's, Patterson said he noticed Brinker always emphasized the importance of getting home safely.

After violent attacks against transgender women in recent years, Brinker instructed patrons and employees to walk in pairs or groups when leaving the bar, he said. And he was known to leave his car at the bar because he didn't want to risk drinking and driving.

"He is a very thoughtful man and so I know the business of the bar, the business of his personal affairs, is the furthest thing from his mind," Patterson said. "He is probably thinking about that man. I know he'll carry that with him forever."

The incident and the allegations against Brinker are "a real wake-up call," he said.

"When something happens in Charleston, it affects all of us," Patterson said. "There is no angle to this story that isn't tragic."