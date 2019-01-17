A pastor of a downtown Charleston church was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with alleged domestic violence against a pregnant woman.
Rashan Lamar Wilson, a 35-year-old resident of Kings Grant Lane in North Charleston, faces one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in connection with the Monday night incident, according to court records.
David Aylor, Wilson's attorney, said on Thursday that he knows his client to be an upstanding member of the community who invests substantial time in helping members of his church as well as youth and the underprivileged.
"He's not only a client, he's a friend," Aylor said. "What so far has been reported would be a horrendous example of domestic violence; however, when the true facts come out, we believe that (Pastor) Wilson will be exonerated of any criminal act as he looks forward to returning to his church and the community that he has diligently served and will continue to."
An arrest affidavit released after Wilson's bond hearing on Thursday outlines the allegations.
Between 11 p.m. and 11:54 p.m. Monday, Wilson was at Southside Impact Church, 87 Beaufain St., where he is pastor, according to the affidavit.
The victim and Wilson have children together, the affidavit stated. The victim also told authorities that she was pregnant with Wilson's child at the time of the alleged attack.
She had arranged to come to the church Monday night so she could drop the two children off with Wilson, the affidavit stated.
"Once they met at the location, an argument ensued," the affidavit stated. "The defendant then lunged toward the victim, put both of his hands around her neck and squeezed tightly until she was unconscious for an indeterminate period of time."
The victim fell and hit her head on the ground, suffering an abrasion to the right side of her forehead, the affidavit stated.
She called 911 after regaining consciousness and was transported to Medical University Hospital where she was treated and released, the affidavit stated.
A witness, who was identified as a cousin to both Wilson and the victim, saw the the pair standing outside the victim's car, the affidavit stated. She then saw Wilson and the victim walk around the church where they were out of sight.
The witness heard them talking and then "getting loud," the affidavit stated. When the victim returned to her vehicle about 4-5 minutes later, she was "disoriented, leaning, limping, forehead bleeding, sand and leaves in her hair."
A representative for Southside Impact Church could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Aylor said he is confident that facts will emerge over the course of the investigation that contradict the law enforcement narrative.
State Law Enforcement Division records do not show any prior history of violent crime. Wilson did have prior arrests for being in contempt of family court in 2010 and 2013.
Al Cannon Detention Center booking records show that Wilson was charged with failure to pay child support in both instances.
In recent years, South Carolina topped the nation in domestic violence deaths of women. The issue was explored in The Post and Courier’s Pulitzer Prize-winning series "Till death do us part."