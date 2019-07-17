Beaches cruised by pelicans in flocks. Historic ricefield wetlands tinted by rainbow swamps. An estuary forest crossed by miles of off-road trails.

Tom O'Rourke and the Charleston park commissioners behind him had a long lens toward preservation.

That's why more than 11,000 acres have been conserved in Charleston County so far.

The county's Park and Recreation Commission has become a quiet leader in preserving open space along the coast. O'Rourke is the former commission director who retired in 2017. But under his leadership the commission saw an aggressive land acquisition program take off in the early 2000s by one of the county's least politically visible agencies.

Maybe the most striking thing about the commission's holdings — some 60 pieces of property so far — is that protecting open land isn't the goal; using it is.

"Conservation is not necessarily in the forefront at all," said David Bennett, the commission director. "We buy land for parks and recreation."

But he added that part of the commission's mission is promoting health lifestyles while connecting people to nature.

No other open land effort — public or private — comes close in terms of the variety of locations and ways the public can enjoy them.

To put it in perspective, the acreage is about one-sixth of the Francis Marion National Forest's 69,483 acres in the county. And for comparison, while the Lowcountry Land Trust has put 22,705 acres under conservation easement, much of it privately owned.

The commission holdings now comprise nearly every landscape seen in the Lowcountry, much less the county.

"Absolutely, they're (the commission) a major player," said Ashley Demosthenes, the Trust director, who credits O'Rourke for having a long lens on development issues. "Not just securing property but securing public access," Demosthenes added.

The tracts so far include: four stretches of beach park; the historic ricefield Caw Caw Interpretive Center near Ravenel; the Laurel Hill County Park with its off-road trails in Mount Pleasant.

Among them are the newly opened Lighthouse Inlet park on Folly Beach with a view of the historic sea-swamped Morris Island Lighthouse and the future Bulow park in West Ashley with more than 1,600 acres of wetlands forest so remote that hunters previously swore they saw panther.

Then there's nearly two dozen boat landings, water-parks, an equestrian center and a telescope platform both at Johns Island County Park, a downtown Charleston skatepark, and fishing piers.

About half the commission's holdings already have opened to the public. More than 1,700 acres are scheduled to open within five years. The rest are planned to open one-by-one to an increasingly people-pressed and urban environs.

Are more acres coming soon? Parks officials wants that to happen.

"If there's an opportunity that presents itself, we'll certainly look into it," Bennett said.

The aggressive land acquisition effort has drawn a little criticism. Charleston County Councilman Dickie Schweers was among those concerned much of the $36 million in half-cent sales tax money raised for it was so quickly spent.

The spending plan "was supposed to be visionary," Schweers said, and tracts were to be bought over a longer period of time.

The immediate need for at least a few of the purchases was questionable, he said. Schweers had objected to the recent purchase of the Oaks Plantation on the Ashley River as well as the Stowe tract near McClellanville.

O'Rourke and the commission saw a need to buy opportunistically when land was available at a reasonable price.

"I think there's a lot of value in doing that, securing the land while it's affordable and putting together the master plan (for using it) later," Demosthenes said.

O'Rourke said the thing that drove him was knowing the area was going to grow and keep growing.

"We weren't looking 10 years out, but 30, 40, 50 years out. In 50 years, you and I won't be here, but our children and grandchildren will. To be able to walk through a 1,000-acre forest, to see deer, to see turkey and have it preserved, is going to be invaluable. Because that's going away every single day," he said.

O'Rourke, who is now a Mount Pleasant councilman, is currently doing contract work for Cincinnati (Ohio) Parks. He was looking through documents recently when he came across the notation that the system was ranked seventh-best in the country partly because it had 5,000 acres.

"Wow," O'Rourke thought to himself, he said. With Charleston County's 11,000 acres, "we've got double that."