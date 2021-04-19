Charleston Parks Conservancy's new director wants to connect people back to open spaces

There's been a change in leadership at the Charleston Parks Conservancy, but new Executive Director Tom McGuire said the group's mission remains the same.

Founded in 2007, the Charleston Parks Conservancy is best known for its work to renovate and nurture 20 of Charleston's urban and suburban parks, including Colonial Lake, Medway Park and Community Garden.

Moving forward, McGuire is committed to furthering the work to make these public spaces fun for everyone.

McGuire has spent most of his career working in conservation and served most recently as a senior contributor to the Schultz and Williams national fundraising consulting firm.

Now, he wants to use his personal interest in parks to do something important for the community.

McGuire said public places like parks, schools and libraries are an indication of a community's commitment to its residents.

"And I think there's a real opportunity in Charleston and the community around Charleston to turn the parks into something that really is a great leveler and an equalizer within the community that hasn't always reflected the need for that," McGuire said.

What he sees emerging as the conservancy's vision is a pivot toward being more involved in connecting people to parks and providing opportunities for folks to enjoy open space and improve their mental and physical health.

But that won't take away from the organization's continuous work on parks and hardscapes. A lot of work has been done on the peninsula, and that will continue, in addition to expanding growth within West Ashley neighborhoods.

The conservancy is currently completing work on a small scale along the West Ashley Greenway and bikeway. McGuire said there is an opportunity to make those spaces bigger parts of the fabric of the community.

"The greenway and bikeway (could) become more than just paths but they become actual destinations in places where people turn to for recreation as well as just, you know, being able to move along on a path," McGuire said.

In order to connect people back to parks and places like the greenway, McGuire said it will take programming and activities.

"Before COVID, we had a lot of event programming, getting people out in the parks with live music or movies in the park, which we hope in the fall we can get back into that as well," said program director Leslie Wade.

The conservancy also has volunteer opportunities available in each of the parks it works in. Wade said there are community garden volunteer opportunities and ones that focus more on ornamental horticulture.

Since McGuire has taken on this new role, he said he's learned from meeting people in Charleston that everyone is committed to making the parks better. And the conservancy's role is to be the catalyst for it all.